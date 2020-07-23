Deepika Padukone to feature in a Tollywood remake?

Mega Producer Allu Aravind is expanding business from Tollywood to Bollywood and from feature films to web-based content. He is already co-producing Jersey remake in Hindi which features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Some other projects are currently in discussion stages. As per the latest news, Allu Aravind acquired the Hindi remake rights of Telugu blockbuster film Arundathi. The film featuring Anushka is a smashing hit and made the actress an overnight star.

Allu Aravind is keen to remake the film with Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The discussions are initiated recently and things would be finalized soon. Allu Aravind will also join hands with a Bollywood production house for this remake. The director of the remake is currently finalized and an announcement would be made after the director and the lead actress would be finalized.