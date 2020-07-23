YCP may not challenge Governor’s direction, says RRR

YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju is currently staying safe in Delhi. His own party Ministers and MLAs have filed cases in his own Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency. So, he is feeling a life threat in Andhra Pradesh and meeting each and every VIP from the President to the Union Ministers seeking security by the Central agencies. Now, RRR has broadened his attack against the Jagan Reddy regime. He is complaining to the Central Ministers about the Constitutional violations being committed in AP. Mr. Raju says that this time, the YCP regime may not challenge the AP Governor’s directions to reinstate Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner.

Rajugari observation may be correct since the CM may directly confront with the High Court but he cannot afford to go against the instructions of the Governor also. But analysts say that the government may not challenge the Governor but yet it may use the pretext of having approached the Supreme Court on the issue. In all likelihood, there is going to be a Constitutional crisis in this particular instance. It is well known Jagan Reddy was hell bent on not seeing Ramesh Kumar again as SEC. Given his style of administration in the past 14 months, the CM will stick to his stand. He will certainly use all the loopholes in the systems and the laws to drag the issue for a few more months by which Ramesh Kumar term ends.

But, as RRR says, the big question is how the Governor, the RSS and the BJP national leadership will take if Jagan Reddy continues to worsen the Constitutional crisis. Considering his CBI cases, can the young and adamant CM afford to confront the ruling party power centres at the Centre?