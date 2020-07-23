Prabhas21 buzzed to be about an imaginary third world war?

Young Rebelstar Prabhas signed his next in the direction of Nag Ashwin. This big-budget film will roll from April next year and the film is aimed for 2022 summer release. There are several speculations about the film’s genre and the makers kept it under wraps. The latest speculation is that the film is set in the imaginary backdrop of the Third World War which never happened. Prabhas plays a superhero in the movie.

Nag Ashwin penned a script around the idea of the Third World War with fictional characters and episodes. Deepika Padukone plays the love interest of Prabhas in this untitled movie. Nag Ashwin is already done with the script and he is picking up the right actors for the roles. Prabhas21 is a pan Indian film that will be produced by C Ashwini Dutt. Prabhas will join the sets once he is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam.