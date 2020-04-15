Koratala Siva talks about Retirement and his Future Plans

Koratala Siva is one director who delivered social messages through his films which are even high on commercial elements. The talented director earned enough respect and is one of the highest-paid directors of this generation in Telugu cinema. He is directing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya in which Ram Charan too has a crucial role. Speaking about this he said, “Acharya is 40% complete. We are in the hunt for the leading lady beside Ram Charan. I am waiting to complete the film’s shoot soon”.

He also said “I am in plans to complete all the planned projects in the next five years after which I will retire from films. Let the new talent replace me. I am thinking of what can be done for society after taking retirement from films”. Koratala Siva is also in plans to float his own production house and produce content-driven films. Acharya releases next year.