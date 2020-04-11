Kovvur YSRCP MLA booked under Section 144

A ruling YSRCP legislator has been booked for violating lockdown regulations on Saturday.

A criminal case was filed against Kovvur YSRCP MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy on Saturday for violating lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of corona virus in the state. The case was filed against the Kovvur YSRCP MLA for violating social distancing norm when the legislator and his hundreds of his associates distributed vegetables and groceries to people in his constituency. He was booked under Section 144 lockdown which bans assembly of four or more people during the lockdown. The Kovvur police also confirmed booking the case against the MLA and others for violating the lockdown rules. Cases were booked 10 others under relevant provisions of the India Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act..