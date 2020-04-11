YSRCP diverted Rs 3,432 Cr funds meant for BCs?

The TDP banks heavily on support of BC votebanks from the inception of the party. TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu paid glowing tributes to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule on his ‘jayanthi’ celebrations in the country. The TDP has drawn inspiration from Phule’s egalitarian ideals to strive hard for the well-being and upliftment of the backward sections. In tune with this, Naidu says that TDP has given political empowerment by giving 27 per cent reservations to BCs in 1987 and increasing it to 34 per cent from 1995. But now, because of the YSRCP conspiracy, the BCs are getting just 24 per cent reservations in local body elections.

Mr Naidu said that in five years of its rule, the TDP allocated Rs 46,000 budget for BCs and scholarships were given to 36.66 lakh BC students. But now, in its first year rule itself, the YSRCP diverted Rs 3,432 Cr funds actually meant for BC Corporation. The TDP first implemented special sub plan for BCs. It gave Rs 15 lakh financial assistance for foreign education. Self employment units were given to 99,390 BCs. Rs 35,000 was given under Pelli Kanuka.

Mr Naidu said that the TDP brought novel programmes for 140 BC castes. Rs 5 lakh accident insurance was given. Adarana programme was implemented for 2.55 lakh artisans. Funds were given to BCs by forming federations, special corporations and finance corporations.

తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ స్థాపనకు స్ఫూర్తి ప్రదాతల్లో ఒకరు మహాత్మా జ్యోతిరావు పూలే. ఎన్నో సామాజిక సంస్కరణలకు నాంది పలికి, సమసమాజ స్థాపనకై తన జీవితాన్ని అంకితం చేసిన ఆ మహానుభావుని స్ఫూర్తితోనే బీసీల అభ్యున్నతికి ఆది నుంచీ కృషిచేస్తోంది తెలుగుదేశం(1/6) pic.twitter.com/tSXOnT7117 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 11, 2020