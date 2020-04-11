Ramesh Kumar to move House Motion against removal

Outgoing AP State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is approaching the High Court seeking revocation of his removal by the State government. The HC is on holidays today and tomorrow. As a result, Ramesh Kumar has no option but to move house motion. The political and official circles are stunned at the humiliating way in which Jagan Sarkar has thrown Ramesh Kumar out of his post.

Usually, such tactics of Friday evening decisions are used to prevent opponents from getting immediate court relief. Similarly, Ramesh Kumar was removed from on Friday evening giving him no chance for immediate relief from the High Court. Meanwhile, Retired HC Judge Kanaga Raj was appointed as the new SEC. Kanaga Raj has even met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and has taken over as the new SEC of Andhra Pradesh.

Ramesh Kumar is all set to challenge the government’s powers to cut short his tenure by way of issuing an ordinance. Ramesh Kumar has already consulted legal experts in this respect.