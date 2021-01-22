Krack 12 days Worldwide Collections – Set to be Raviteja’s highest

Krack continues it’s blockbuster run with a distributor share of nearly 30 cr by the end of second Thursday (12 days). The film is set to be Raviteja’s highest surpassing Raja The Great which had collected 30.80 cr. Krack marks the come back of hero Raviteja after continuous miserable flops.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Area Collections Nizam 8.85 Cr Ceeded 5.40 Cr UA 3.10 Cr East 2.60 Cr West 2.50 Cr Guntur 2.18 Cr Krishna 1.87 Cr Nellore 1.30 Cr ROI 1.45 Cr Overseas 0.50Cr Total 29.75 Cr