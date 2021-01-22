Krack 12 days Worldwide Collections – Set to be Raviteja’s highest

By
Telugu360
-
0

Krack continues it’s blockbuster run with a distributor share of nearly 30 cr by the end of second Thursday (12 days). The film is set to be Raviteja’s highest surpassing Raja The Great which had collected 30.80 cr. Krack marks the come back of hero Raviteja after continuous miserable flops.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

AreaCollections
Nizam 8.85 Cr
Ceeded 5.40 Cr
UA3.10 Cr
East 2.60 Cr
West 2.50 Cr
Guntur 2.18 Cr
Krishna 1.87 Cr
Nellore 1.30 Cr
ROI1.45 Cr
Overseas 0.50Cr
Total 29.75 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR