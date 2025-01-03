Kranthi Madhav’s DGL Glimpse: Lovely

Director K Kranthi Madhav is making his new movie with a story inspired by real incidents, and Kazipet is the backdrop chosen for the film. Billed to be a coming-of-age tale, the film is titled DGL.

As a New Year’s treat, the makers unleashed a lovely video, where the lead couple is seen sharing a moment of pure affection, enveloped in a cozy atmosphere. The heartfelt embrace is paired with a powerful voiceover. These words hint at the multifaceted nature of love.

The film is produced by Ganta Karthik Reddy under the Arthi Creative Team banner, with shooting is presently progressing at good pace. Gnana Shekhar VS handles the cinematography for this project, while Phani Kalyan is the music director.

Further details about the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.