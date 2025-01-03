x
Home > Politics

Major Corruption Scandal Exposed at Tirumala Temple

Published on January 3, 2025 by nymisha

Major Corruption Scandal Exposed at Tirumala Temple

A bombshell vigilance report has exposed widespread corruption at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), one of India’s richest temples, revealing a decade-long pattern of systematic fraud and mismanagement. The comprehensive investigation has documented how temple officials and politicians allegedly exploited both temple resources and devotees’ faith for personal gain.

The vigilance report presents extensive evidence of corruption across multiple departments, with former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy at the centre of serious allegations. During his four-year tenure, Reddy allegedly orchestrated the sale of 100,000 VIP darshan tickets. Other prominent figures, including Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Roja, are also implicated in this ticket scandal. These coveted VIP darshan tickets were reportedly sold for approximately Rs. 10,000 each, channelling many through travel agencies. The procurement process at the temple emerged as one of the most significant areas of financial irregularity. Officials allegedly received substantial kickbacks through various schemes, including inflated pricing in purchase orders, acceptance of substandard supplies, and unnecessary engineering contracts. The investigation revealed that several guest houses were demolished despite being suitable for renovation, while Sri Vani Trust funds meant for temple construction were systematically misappropriated.

In a particularly shocking revelation, the investigation uncovered direct theft from temple donation boxes. A case involving Ravi Kumar, who was caught attempting to smuggle foreign currency, led investigators to uncover a broader pattern of systematic theft from temple collections. These findings suggest even deeper levels of corruption may yet be discovered. Based on these findings, the AP state government is now expected to order a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe, which could potentially uncover even more serious violations within the temple’s administration. This scandal has sent shockwaves through the religious community and raised serious questions about the oversight of religious institutions in India.

