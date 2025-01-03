x
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
NavelOiling Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Movie News

BSS12 new Poster: Bellamkonda’s Adventurous Act

Published on January 3, 2025 by nymisha

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is starring in an intriguing mystical thriller, BSS12, centered around a 400-year-old dasavatara temple. Directed by debutant Ludheer Byreddy, the film promises a captivating narrative and a high-octane adventure. To celebrate Bellamkonda’s birthday, the makers have unveiled a striking new image from the movie.

In the character poster, Bellamkonda showcases his adventurous side, taking on a daring act that adds to the thrilling nature of the film. He is seen riding a bike on top of a hill, and this hints that this image is from a crucial sequence in the movie. What captures our attention is the shape of Lord Vishnu’s Namalu on the hill, which is set ablaze.

Alongside him is Samyuktha, who will be seen in the role of an archaeologist. Produced by Mahesh Chandu under Moonshine Pictures and presented by Shiven Ramakrishna, BSS12 is the most expensive project of Bellamkonda’s career and features music by Leon James and cinematography by Shivendra.

Next Major Corruption Scandal Exposed at Tirumala Temple Previous T Series in talks for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s Film
