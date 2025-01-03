T Series in talks for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are teaming up for a big-budget project and the film has been launched officially yesterday. The shoot commences soon and Mahesh Babu is expected to join the sets very soon. Veteran producer KL Narayana is on board to produce this film and there are ongoing discussions about collaborations with a Hollywood studio. Top music label T Series has been funding big amounts for Telugu and Hindi films. T Series has come ahead to fund for the film of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.

The talks are in the final stages and an announcement about the collaboration will be made official by the makers after the formal agreements are signed. T Series will pool the major amount and will lend it on a finance basis. For this, they are expected to lock the music and non-theatrical deals of this untitled film. The team will announce the details of the cast and crew very soon.