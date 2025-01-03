x
Home > Movie News

Release date confusion among 2025 Biggies

Published on January 3, 2025 by nymisha

2024 has come to an end and all focus is now on 2025. A heap of films will hit the screens this year and some of the big-budget films and medium budget films have announced their arrival. However there is a confusion among the release dates of biggies. Here are some of them:

Vishwambara: Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara, a socio fantasy attempt directed by Vasisstha. The film was out of Sankranthi race as Ram Charan’s Game Changer arrived for the season. There are speculations that Vishwambara will be released in summer but an official announcement is yet to be made. Summer is getting packed with releases and there is a huge financial burden on the makers of Vishwambara. A clarity is expected.

Raja Saab: Prabhas’ next film is Raja Saab and it is a horror comedy. Maruthi is the director and the shoot of the film is almost done. The makers announced that Raja Saab will hit the screens on April 10th but the speculations say that there is a delay in the release due to the excessive CG work involved. The new release date of Raja Saab will be announced very soon by the makers and the film may release during Dasara holiday season.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with the political activities of AP and he is finding time to complete the shoots of his upcoming movies Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG. A limited portion of the shoots is left in both the films. Pawan Kalyan is expected to allocate dates for both the films soon. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for March 28th release and the film will release as per the plan if Pawan completes the shoot of the film this month. There is no clarity about the release date of OG for now but the film will release in 2025.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan has to allocate bulk dates for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Harish Shankar is waiting for the shoot to resume. Before these, Pawan has to wrap up Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG. Ustaad Bhagat Singh may not release in 2025.

