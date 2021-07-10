Krishna water row: TS finally stops power generation at Nagarjunasagar

The Telangana state government on Saturday stopped hydel power generation at Nagarjunasagar dam on its own all of a sudden.

This surprised all as TS government refused to stop power generation despite repeated complaints by Andhra Pradesh government for the last two weeks.

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy had even complained to PM Narendra Modi twice in the last ten days against TS government and requested him to ensure TS stops power generation as water levels in Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam, Pulichintala on Krishna river were depleting due to power production pushing AP into irrigation and drinking water crisis.

TS ignored all these complaints and generated 30 million units in the last 11 days since June 29 at Nagarjunasagar.

TS reportedly stopped power generation after it felt that it had generated enough power required to run lift irrigation project motors like Kaleshwaram. TS government is incurring huge expenditure on power bills of lift irrigation projects if it uses costly thermal power. Thats why it is favouring cheaper hydel power.