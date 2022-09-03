Krishnamma Title Song about beautiful friendship

Satya Dev is currently working for an upcoming drama ‘Krishnamma’ which is directed by VV Gopala Krishna and it has Athira Raji as the female lead.

With its intense teaser and captivating first single, the movie reached everyone’s hearts and minds. Today makers released the Soul of Krishnamma, the title song from the movie.

It truly is the “Soul of Krishnamma,” as the makers have called it. It exudes a magical vibe that can captivate to everyone. It also encapsulates the beautiful moments in the friendship. Anurag Kulkarni has once again beautifully rendered the song. His voice is mesmerizing, so is the tune from Kaala Bhairava. And the meaningful lyrics from Anantha Sriram are resonating with so many already.

The film music is composed by MM Keeravani’s son Kaala Bhairava. Helmed by debutant filmmaker VV Gopala Krishna, it is backed by Krishna Kommalapati under the Arunachala Creations banner. The film ‘Krishnamma’ is presented by director Koratala Siva.