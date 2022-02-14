Krithi Shetty sizzles as Whistle Mahalakshmi in The Warriorr V-Day poster

The Warriorr, which is RAPO19, is an action packed movie no doubt. But it has a romantic side too as per a latest reveal from the makers.

To mark Valentine’s Day, the team of The Warriorr has released the first look of Krithi Shetty from the movie. She plays Whistle Mahalakshmi in the flick, the poster says, which shows a cute looking Krithi riding a two-wheeler.

For the first time, Ram Pothineni will be seen as a police officer in The Warriorr. The film, a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, is being made on a lavish budget by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Pavan Kumar is presenting the movie. This is the production’s house latest venture after its last year blockbuster Seetimaar.

Akshara Gowda will be seen in a crucial role. One of the highlights of the film will be Aadhi Pinisetty playing a dreaded baddie. Music by Devi Sri Prasad is said to be one more highlight.