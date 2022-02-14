Pooja Hegde to skip Radhe Shyam Promotions?

From the past few months, there were speculations that all is not well between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the lead actors of Radhe Shyam. The film is now gearing up for March 11th release and the differences cropped up during the film’s shoot. A grand pre-release event was held in December in Hyderabad and the makers are now keen to kick-start the film’s promotions this month. An aggressive set of promotions are planned for two weeks before the release of Radhe Shyam.

As per the update, Pooja Hegde will skip the promotions of the film. Pooja Hegde is not happy with the team of Radhe Shyam. The actress also allocated the dates for her upcoming Hindi and Tamil movies. Due to her packed schedule, the actress will miss the promotions of Pooja Hegde. The makers are trying hard to bring Pooja Hegde for the major promotional events of the film. The film will head for a wide release across the globe in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies are the producers.