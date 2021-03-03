KTR, Bandi Sanjay ‘letter war’ over Hyd ITIR project heats up

TRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay are indulging in a ‘leter war’ over the issue of Hyderabad ITIR project. KTR is taking BJP to task through Twitter as well as writing open letters as TRS and BJP are fighting a pitched battle for upcoming MLC polls on March 14.

Giving a fitting response to the open letter written on Tuesday by BJP State President Bandi Sanjay on ITIR, TRS Working President KTR on Wednesday slammed the BJP leader and said that the BJP should apologize to the people of Telangana for its failure to get ITIR to Hyderabad.

KTR has written to Bandi Sanjay in this regard on Wednesday.

Referring to the Union IT and Electronics Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s statement in the Parliament that the ITIR scheme has been shelved in the country, KTR said that the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is unaware of this fact and this shows his ignorance.

Working President KTR said that the ITIR has not gone ahead even in Bengaluru though it’s the same party that runs the government in the center and Karnataka. “Apart from Hyderabad, the ITIR project was sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, and Karnataka but has not seen any development in any of these states. Is the TRS government responsible for no development there too?” KTR asked mockingly.

We will provide all the letters written to the Union Government since 2014 and also the Detailed Project Report of ITIR to Mr. Bandi Sanjay. Does he have the power to get ITIR to Hyderabad? KTR asked.

If the Telangana BJP has any sincerity towards bringing ITIR to Hyderabad, they should make the Union Government announce it, KTR said.

“Bandi Sanjay’s letter is full of lies. He wrote the letter to gain publicity through media coverage,” KTR said. He fired at Bandi Sanjay for writing a letter that is misleading the people of the state.

I challenge Bandi Sanjay to either bring ITIR or a project equivalent to ITIR to Hyderabad, said KTR.

KTR also added that the BJP has disappointed the youth of Telangana who have been waiting for ITIR to become a reality.