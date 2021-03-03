AP municipal polls: YSRCP’s ‘unanimous win’ or ‘forced win’!

The ‘unanimous victory tamasha’ in favour of ruling YSRCP continues in Andhra Pradesh even in the ongoing elections for municipalities and municipal corporations.

The unanimous victory show by YSRCP was started in recent gram panchayat polls where allegations of YSRCP leaders and cadre not allowing Opposition candidates to file nominations and threatening those to withdraw nominations if they have already filed.

The YSRCP on Wednesday won Punganuru, Macharla and Piduguralla municipalities even before elections were held. However, the AP Election Commission is yet to make a formal announcement on YSRCP victory.

This has become possible as no candidate for Opposition parties had filed nominations.

Opposition TDP charged YSRCP of resorting to threatening Opposition candidates of dire consequences if they file nominations.

In Punganuru municipality, the nominations for all 31 wards were filed by only YSRCP candidates.

In Macharla, only YSRCP candidates filed nominations for all the 31 wards.

Similarly, in Piduguralla, there were no others in the fray except YSRCP candidates for all the 33 wards.

While YSRCP leaders claim unanimous victory with the total support of voters, Opposition parties allege that YSRCP misused power to threaten Opposition candidates from contesting elections.