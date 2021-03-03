Is Jagan behind Congress govt collapse in Puducherry?

Ever since the Congress government in Puducherry collapsed recently, speculations are rife in political circles that YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was behind this entire episode.

Though YSRCP and BJP are giving an impression that they are ‘rivals’ in AP, it is widely believed that YSRCP and BJP are maintaining ‘cordial relations’ at the Delhi level.

YS Jagan is frequently visiting Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. YSRCP is supporting BJP-led NDA government on all issues both inside and outside the Parliament.

The crisis in Puducherry Congress government deepened only after senior Congress MLA Malladi Krishna Rao resigned from MLA post.

It’s an open secret that Malladi is the ‘die hard supporters’ of YS Jagan and he meets Jagan quite often.

Speculations are rife that Amit Shah sought Jagan’s support to dethrone Puducherry government.

Following this, Jagan sprung into action and asked Malladi to resign. Malladi obliged this and tendered resignation immediately and the rest is history about how the Congress government collapsed with few more Congress MLA resigning within a few days after Malladi quit.

The Congress high command is said to be very angry at Jagan for dethroning their government in Puducherry on the directions of BJP high command.