KTR, BJP leader engaged in Twitter war over jobs

The political war of words between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress continued over the former’s claim that the state government had created 1.32 lakh jobs in the last six years.

Two days after Congress leader Sravan Dasoju challenged the Telangana Industry Minister K.T.Rama Rao for a debate at the Gun Park while BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao reached the Osmania University and dared the TRS minister to come there for an open debate.

Ramchander Rao, who is a BJP candidate for the March 14 election to the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates’ constituency of Legislative Council, took to Twitter to ask him to come to Arts College on Osmania University campus.

“I am here at Arts College. Where are you, Mr. KTR,” asked the BJP leader.

The minister replied that he is busy gathering information about the BJP’s unfulfilled promises. “I am busy gathering information on the 12 crore jobs (2 crore per year) and Rs.15 lakhs in all Jandhan accounts promised by Hon’ble PM Shri Modi Ji. NDA is the answer so far N – No D – Data A – Available. Please share if you have any answers,” replied KTR.

The BJP leader, however, tweeted again that he is ready to give answers. “I’m here to give answers, out in the open at Arts College. Why are you hiding behind the veil of Twitter, Dear KTR Garu? Afraid to face the public?”

Ramchander Rao had earlier challenged KTR to come to Osmania University for debate about jobs given during 6 years of TRS rule.

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on February 26 had asked KTR to come to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park for debate. “We will not believe in your false statement. Come with your team and the figures on the recruitment and current vacancies,” he had said after KTR stated that 1.32 lakh jobs were given in the government sector in the last six years.

The TRS leader had also dared the opposition parties for a debate on the jobs created.

He also wrote an open letter reiterating that the government filled 1,32,899 posts in various departments during the last six years. He provided figures of department-wise vacancies filled.

The Congress leader said KTR ran away from open debate after throwing a challenge. “Though I was ready for a debate and asked him to come to Gun Park, he did not turn up,” he said.

The war of words has increased the political heat ahead of March 14 elections to two seats of Legislative Council and ensuing by-polls to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat.