KTR gets emotional on Raksha Bandhan

Published on August 19, 2024

KTR gets emotional on Raksha Bandhan

KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao got emotional on Raksha Bandhan day, remembering his sister MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. As everyone is celebrating Raksha Bandhan festival, KTR expressed his affection towards his jailed sister through a social media post.

“You may not be able to tie Rakhi today But will be with you through thick and thin,” posted KTR on his official X handle.

MLC K Kavitha used to tie Rakhi to her brother KTR every year without fail on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival. Both used to display a strong brother-sister bond during festive occasions and family gatherings. But as Kavitha is in jail in Delhi Liquor Policy case, she could not tie Rakhi to KTR this year.

BRS insiders point out that this is the first time in over a decade, when Kavitha didn’t tie a Rakhi to KTR. Getting emotional on the same, KTR took to social media to express his love and affection for his sister.

Kavitha was arrested in March in the infamous Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. It has been almost five months, since she has been arrested but yet to get bail. Multiple attempts by the woman MLC to get a bail failed. Even BRS working president KTR made multiple visits to New Delhi to ensure bail for his sister, but got no success.

Dnr

