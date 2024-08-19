Kanguva Vs Vettaiyan Clash back on Cards

Two Superstars of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Suriya are heading for the biggest ever clash during the Dasara holiday season. Suriya’s Kanguva was planned for summer release but it was pushed and the makers finally announced that the film will have a Dasara release on October 10th. Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Vettaiyan is in October race but there was confusion about the release date. Speculations said that the film will release during the Diwali holiday season but the makers today confirmed that Vettaiyan is heading for October 10th release. Accommodating the screens to two biggies would be a tough task for the makers. The clash would also turn a dent for the revenues for both the films.

The film that gets positive reviews would dominate the holiday season. Kanguva and Vettaiyan are high on expectations. Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel and is produced by Lyca Productions. Suriya’s Kanguva is directed by Siva and is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. Apart from these, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Dhruva Sarja’s Martin will release in all the Indian languages.