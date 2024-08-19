x
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Exclusive: Ravi Teja and Bobby to team up

Published on August 19, 2024 by

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has a strict stand on his remuneration. He is not bothered about his failures and the actor is demanding Rs 30 crores remuneration. Top producers like Mythri Movie Makers, Dil Raju and others deferred with Ravi Tejja on his paycheque. TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory is producing back-to-back films with the veteran actor. They worked for three films: Dhamaka, Eagle and Mr Bachchan. Two of them are massive debacles. Their fourth collaboration was finalized recently. Bobby Kolli will direct the film and Ravi Teja is the lead actor in this untitled mass entertainer.

The shooting formalities will kick-start next year after Ravi Teja and Bobby Kolli complete their current ongoing projects. People Media Factory will make an official announcement very soon. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his 75th film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2025 release. Bobby Kolli is directing NBK109 with Nandamuri Balakrishna and the film is rumored to release by the end of this year. Ravi Teja and Bobby’s film is expected to roll during the second half of 2025.

