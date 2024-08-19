Exclusive: Ravi Teja and Bobby to team up

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has a strict stand on his remuneration. He is not bothered about his failures and the actor is demanding Rs 30 crores remuneration. Top producers like Mythri Movie Makers, Dil Raju and others deferred with Ravi Tejja on his paycheque. TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory is producing back-to-back films with the veteran actor. They worked for three films: Dhamaka, Eagle and Mr Bachchan. Two of them are massive debacles. Their fourth collaboration was finalized recently. Bobby Kolli will direct the film and Ravi Teja is the lead actor in this untitled mass entertainer.

The shooting formalities will kick-start next year after Ravi Teja and Bobby Kolli complete their current ongoing projects. People Media Factory will make an official announcement very soon. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his 75th film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2025 release. Bobby Kolli is directing NBK109 with Nandamuri Balakrishna and the film is rumored to release by the end of this year. Ravi Teja and Bobby’s film is expected to roll during the second half of 2025.