Exclusive: Dulquer Salman’s Lucky Baskhar Postponed

Dulquer Salman is busy with his next Telugu film Lucky Baskhar and the film is directed by Venky Atluri. The film is announced for September 7th release during the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend. As per the delay in the post-production work, Lucky Baskhar is out of September 7th race. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Lucky Baskhar and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine. The makers are in plans to release the film in October or November. Vijay’s GOAT is slated for September 5th release and with the exit of Lucky Baskhar, there are no notable releases during the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend.

The Independence Day weekend was badly wasted because of the poor films. Now, the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend will have no notable Telugu releases. We have to wait to see if any Telugu producer announces a film for September 7th release. There are a bunch of small films releasing on September 13th and some among them may shift for September 7th release. More updates awaited.