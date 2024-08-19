x
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Exclusive: Dulquer Salman’s Lucky Baskhar Postponed

Published on August 19, 2024 by ratnasri

Dulquer Salman is busy with his next Telugu film Lucky Baskhar and the film is directed by Venky Atluri. The film is announced for September 7th release during the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend. As per the delay in the post-production work, Lucky Baskhar is out of September 7th race. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Lucky Baskhar and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine. The makers are in plans to release the film in October or November. Vijay’s GOAT is slated for September 5th release and with the exit of Lucky Baskhar, there are no notable releases during the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend.

The Independence Day weekend was badly wasted because of the poor films. Now, the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend will have no notable Telugu releases. We have to wait to see if any Telugu producer announces a film for September 7th release. There are a bunch of small films releasing on September 13th and some among them may shift for September 7th release. More updates awaited.

