People Media Factory: Recorrection Time

TG Vishwa Prasad is one of the wealthiest persons who settled in the USA. Having his hands in various businesses, he turned a full time producer and he is busy with several Telugu films. During several interviews, Vishwa Prasad admitted that he has a dream of producing 100 films in his career. He seems to be in utter hurry and is not much focused on the scripts and the budget calculations. Considering their productions from 2022, Dhamaka is the only hit for Vishwa Prasad as a solo producer. Films like Bro, Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, Ramabanam, Eagle, Manamey, Mr Bachchan and others failed badly.

Most of them also left the production house in deep losses. Vishwa Prasad is lining up a heap of films for the next two years. Prabhas’ Raja Saab is the only notable film among the upcoming projects. Coming to Mr Bachchan, the makers could sell off the digital and the music rights. Rest of the rights are unsold. Considering the financials involved and the poor theatrical run, Vishwa Prasad will lose big money and this would impact their upcoming releases Viswam and Swag that are due for release. Vishwa Prasad is lining up one more film with Ravi Teja and he also has Teja Sajja’s Mirai that is planned on a big budget. Vishwa Prasad is co-producing Goodachari 2 and Sunny Deol’s film directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Vishwa Prasad has to recorrect himself as there is a decline in the theatrical and non-theatrical market in the recent months. The digital platforms too are quite choosy and they are not after every film featuring stars. The theatrical risk also falls on the producer as the distributors are not ready to buy films. Producers like Vishwa Prasad who are financially strong should think twice before finalizing new films. He has to learn from his recent failures to touch the milestone mark. Instead of a mad rush, he has to make wise decisions as a producer.