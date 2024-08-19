Ravi Teja and Ram should learn from Vikram

Ravi Teja and Ram are two Tollywood actors who are very particular about their remunerations. Both Ravi Teja and Ram are demanding close to Rs 30 crores remuneration for their respective films. Irrespective of the result and the business done, they are taking the quoted paycheque home. Both Ravi Teja and Ram will complete the dubbing part of their films only after the entire remuneration is received from the producer. Considering their releases, Ravi Teja and Ram are not aggressively promoting their films. Except for a couple of recorded interviews and participating in the pre-release event, Ravi Teja and Ram are not actively promoting their films. They are quite formal with the promotions. The producers too could not raise their voice and mount pressure on these actors.

Tamil actor Vikram has been in Hyderabad for a week. He is visiting the theatres and he interacted with the media sharing several updates about his recent release Thangalaan. Apart from other cities, Vikram spent more time in Hyderabad promoting his film. Though the film received mixed response, the weekend numbers are decent and Thangalaan witnessed a good growth when compared to the opening numbers. It is an actor’s responsibility to promote a film as there are a lot of financials involved. Ram and Ravi Teja should learn from Vikram who is focused on promoting his films.