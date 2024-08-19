x
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Thalvar FL: Akash Jagannadh’s Action Saga

Published on August 19, 2024 by

Thalvar FL: Akash Jagannadh’s Action Saga

akash puri son thalvar movie

The action entertainer Thalvar, featuring the talented young hero Akash Jagannadh, was officially launched today in Hyderabad with a traditional pooja ceremony. Produced by Bhaskar ELV under the Warnick Studios banner, the film marks the directorial debut of Kasi Parasuram.

The grand launch event was graced by numerous Tollywood celebrities. Writer Vijayendra Prasad marked the occasion by clapping for the significant scene, while actor Karthikeya presented the script. Director Bobby started the filming by switching on the camera, and director Buchibabu Sana directed the first shot of the film.

Regular production is set to begin shortly, and the film promises to feature a substantial ensemble cast, the details of which will be disclosed in due course. As the film progresses, Thalvar is anticipated to garner considerable attention for its dynamic storyline and impressive cast.

The film’s first look also unveiled today. The first look showcases Akash Jagannadh in a fierce look and raises prospects on the film. The production team is dedicated to creating an engaging action saga that will captivate audiences. More details will be announced soon.

