Thalvar FL: Akash Jagannadh’s Action Saga

The action entertainer Thalvar, featuring the talented young hero Akash Jagannadh, was officially launched today in Hyderabad with a traditional pooja ceremony. Produced by Bhaskar ELV under the Warnick Studios banner, the film marks the directorial debut of Kasi Parasuram.

The grand launch event was graced by numerous Tollywood celebrities. Writer Vijayendra Prasad marked the occasion by clapping for the significant scene, while actor Karthikeya presented the script. Director Bobby started the filming by switching on the camera, and director Buchibabu Sana directed the first shot of the film.

Regular production is set to begin shortly, and the film promises to feature a substantial ensemble cast, the details of which will be disclosed in due course. As the film progresses, Thalvar is anticipated to garner considerable attention for its dynamic storyline and impressive cast.

The film’s first look also unveiled today. The first look showcases Akash Jagannadh in a fierce look and raises prospects on the film. The production team is dedicated to creating an engaging action saga that will captivate audiences. More details will be announced soon.