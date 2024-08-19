x
One more hero coming from Superstar’s Family

Published on August 19, 2024

jayakrishna gattamaneni

Superstar Krishna garu is one of the finest actors of Telugu cinema and his son Mahesh Babu is carrying the legacy of Superstar Krishna. Krishna’s elder son Ramesh Babu was not a completely successful actor and he passed away recently. His son Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni is all set to turn a lead actor very soon. Jaya Krishna has been trained in the craft from the past few years. A photo shoot was conducted on Jaya Krishna recently and the pictures are out now. The details of his debut film will be announced soon.

Jaya Krishna and his team is currently listening to scripts and his debut film is yet to be finalized. Apart from Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu hails from Superstar family and he is doing films in Telugu and Hindi languages. There are talks that Mahesh Babu’s son Gowtham Ghattamaneni will soon make his Tollywood debut and he is getting trained in USA currently. Mahesh Babu is participating in the pre-production work of SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus that will roll very soon.

