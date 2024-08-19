x
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Home > Politics

Golden Days For Sri City

Published on August 19, 2024 by

Golden Days For Sri City

chandrababu naidu visit sri city

Chandrababu Naidu visited Sri City located in Satyavedu constituency today and layed the foundation stone for eight institutions. Andhra Pradesh is finally seeing good days after the companies are looking forward to invest in AP. Chandrababu Naidu has reached Sri City by Helicopter and he inaugurated 15 organizations. Eight additional institutions will be established with an investment of Rs 900 Cr in Sri City. The organisations are expected to provide employment opportunities to 2740 people. On this occasion Chandrababu, said that he wants to make Andhra Pradesh as a hub for Air conditioners.

The total investment of the projects that are inquagarted today are said to be Rs 3683 Cr and they will provide employment upto 15,280 people. He laid foundation stones for AC manufacturer Blue star, Engineering firm RSB Global, Pharmaceutical company TIL Healthcare, Siddhartha Logistic, China based transmission equipment company NGC group and also a Belgium based bed maker Vermeiren. Besides this the state government is planning to ink an agreement with four other leading companies with an investment of Rs 1213 Cr. Chandrababu Naidu will attend this meeting as well. After that CBN will visit the Somasila project in Nellore.

-Sanyogita

Next State to hold Grama Sabhas on August 23, says Pawan Kalyan Previous One more hero coming from Superstar’s Family
else

