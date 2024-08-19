State to hold Grama Sabhas on August 23, says Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan said that the government would organize Grama Sabhas in every village across the state on August 23. The Grama Sabhas would decide on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) works. The Grama Sabhas would clear the proposals for the works to be taken up under the MGNREGA, the deputy chief minister said.

The deputy chief minister held a video conference with the officials on holding the Grama Sabhas on August 23. He wanted the officials to come up with the schedule and agenda for the meetings. He wanted every village to pass a resolution on the works to be taken up in their village under MGNREGS.

Pawan Kalyan said that 46 kinds of works can be taken up under MGNREGS. He wanted the officials to identify those works in consultation with the members of Grama Sabha. He said that thousands of crores of rupees are being spent under the MGNREGA. He wanted reconstruction of villages with these funds and the works.

He wanted the officials to put their brain into developing the state through the MGNREGS. He said that the scheme would help the officials provide some permanent assets to the villages. The funds have the flexibility to provide permanent assets to the villages, he said. He wanted the officials to make use of the scheme and develop the villages.

The deputy chief minister also wanted the officials from the state level, to the district level, mandal level and village level to work with commitment. He wanted them to show some results to him this year by taking up wealth creation works. He asked the officials to read the MGNREGA guidelines and take up work accordingly.

Pawan Kalyan wanted the officials to have a better social audit system in place. He wanted the social audit to be active for every work done under the MGNREGA. He also wanted the officials to involve people in the MGNREGS works. He asked the officials to make the August 23 Grama Sabhas across the state a grand success. The Central government should increase the allocation to the state with the success of the Grama Sabhas, he said.