KTR gives new definition to BJP and NDA allies

TRS Working President KTR vehemently attacked the BJP leadership in response to BJP national president JP Nadda’s visit to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday (today), KTR stated that the BJP is nothing but a ‘Bakwas Jhumla Party’ and CBI, NIA, ED, IT are the NDA government allies as BJP misuses them to target political opponents with CBI, IT, ED raids. They do no good to the country. When we call them out for doing Jhumla, they do hamla by using ED, CBI and NIA. They only want to create communal disturbances and get votes in the country.

KTR opined that JP Nadda’s mental balance has gone for a toss. He trashed the statements made by Nadda on Kaleshwaram Project and Mission Bhagiratha.

Referring to the question asked by MP Revanth Reddy in Parliament which was answered by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Mr. Bisweshwar Tudu, who responded saying that the Telangana Govt. executed all the funds for Kaleshwaram project and there were no instances of corruption noticed, KTR said.

KTR highlighted that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (which is Nadda’s birthplace) are migrating to Telangana for livelihood, after seeing the useless governance of BJP. They are being taken care of by the TRS Govt here. He also mentioned that Telangana State is seeing reverse migration in various parts.

Nadda has no right to talk about CM KCR who has introduced so many farmer welfare schemes in Telangana. And at the same time, farmers protesting in Delhi were lati charged and were tortured in many ways, said KTR.

Giving a counter to Nadda’s statement of family rule in Telangana, KTR stated that they were elected by people, and have come with a history of fighting for separate statehood for Telangana. He reminded JP Nadda that his Mother-in-law Jaysree Banerjee was a member of Parliament. He took a series of names of BJP leaders who have multiple family members in politics.

Working President KTR also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he failed to fulfill promises made to the Nation. PM Narendra Modi promised a house, and also promised to provide water, electricity and toilets to every household by the year 2022. Let alone India, we did not see this happen even in his own state Gujarat. He utterly failed in delivering his promises, KTR said.

KTR also added that the farmers income would be doubled by 2022, which again was Modi’s promise on paper. Today the Prime Minister’s convoy was stopped on the road for more than 20 minutes in Punjab. This shows where he stands today in the country.

Functioning of bullet trains in the country by 2022 was another jhumla of BJP, KTR said.