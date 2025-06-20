Kuberaa Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 3.25/5

Sensible Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula has completed 25 years in Telugu cinema and he has done just ten films in his career. His recent directorial is Kubera and the film features Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film released today and here is the review of Kubera:

Story:

The story of Kubera is all about an oil scam and the money earned through this scam has to be hidden on the names of benamis. They choose four beggars to transfer the money on their names. One among them is Deva (Dhanush) and all these four all illeterate. The entire process happens in the guidance of an ex CBI officer Deepak (Nagarjuna). Though Deepak is honest, he has to bow to the corporate system. Kubera narrates about the hurdles in this scam and the role of Deva in this scam.

Analysis:

Sekhar Kammula was focused on sensible family dramas and youthful love stories. For the first time he has chosen a film like Kubera which is about black money and the scams involved. Sekhar Kammula has done enough research before he shot for the film. The story starts from the first scene in the film. The details about the oil scam are narrated and how Deepak is grabbed into this transaction is presented. Dhanush enters the scene after 30 minutes. The life of beggars is exceptionally presented and the song ‘Poyira Mama’ is quite emotional.

The story of four beggars and how their lives change and how they are impacted are well narrated and they are heart touching. The real game starts after Deva escapes from the scene. Rashmika’s role has enough prominence and it is not designed like a regular heroine’s role. Deepak’s role in the film is well ended. The only drawback in Sekhar Kammula’s narration is that he wants to narrate every scene in detail and this increases the length of the film. This has an impact on the runtime of the film.

Kubera is a lengthy film and it would have been chopped by 30 minutes. The director has trimmed a song from the film which was shot. Actors like Dhanush and Nagarjuna have saved Kubera and they have done their roles with perfection. Amma song was placed in a wrong situation. The dialogues are impactful and they have enough depth. The climax is quite simple and ends on a disappointing note. In some of the episodes, Sekhar Kammula’s writing is quite weak but it was overdone by the performances of the lead actors.

Performances:

Deva is an unforgettable role in the career of Dhanush. He excelled in his role and he lived up to the expectations in each and every frame. A star hero doing such role is a risky decision and Dhanush is expected to sweep all the awards for his brilliant performance as Deva in Kubera. Nagarjuna has stepped out of his comfort zone and played Deepak. This role gets his respect. Rashmika’s role is well written and the actress did her part well. There is no regular love track. Jim Sharb looks stylish and he looked natural in the role of the lead antagonist.

Devi Sri Prasad’s background score is an asset for Kubera. His background score made the film racy and the songs are situational and are well composed. The editing work should have been better. The production values are grand and the makers have spent lavishly on Kubera. Sekhar Kammula has stepped out from his comfort zone for Kubera and this film stands as one of the memorable ones in his career.

