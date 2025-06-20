x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Friday Releases: Word of Mouth Crucial

Published on June 20, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Friday Releases: Word of Mouth Crucial
image
Sailore To Mark Vibrant Musical Beginning For Ghaati
image
Andhra Pradesh Ranked No.1 in Environment Performance Across Indian States
image
Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur
image
Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project

Friday Releases: Word of Mouth Crucial

Two big films Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera are releasing on a large scale across the globe. Both these films are high on expectations and some of the promising actors and technicians worked for these films. Both these films are also carrying positive buzz through the premiere shows and special screenings. Aamir Khan made sure that Sitaare Zameen Par will survive in the long run in theatres and he made sure that the film will not have early shows and too many shows.

He instructed the distributors to plan accordingly and increase the number of shows after the word of mouth takes up the positive seat. Aamir Khan also premiered the film for celebrities, family members and friends. All those who watched the film said that Aamir Khan is back. Sekhar Kammula has carved out Kubera for three years and Dhanush, Nagarjuna are the lead actors. The word of mouth from the US premieres is extremely positive and the film is expected to open on a decent note.

Both Sitaare Zameen Par and Kubera need a strong word of mouth with the morning shows in India to have a super strong weekend all over. After a long gap, the audience have two good choices, Sitaare Zameen Par and Kubera. We have to wait to see how these films will fare at the Indian box-office.

Previous Sailore To Mark Vibrant Musical Beginning For Ghaati
else

TRENDING

image
Friday Releases: Word of Mouth Crucial
image
Sailore To Mark Vibrant Musical Beginning For Ghaati
image
Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur

Latest

image
Friday Releases: Word of Mouth Crucial
image
Sailore To Mark Vibrant Musical Beginning For Ghaati
image
Andhra Pradesh Ranked No.1 in Environment Performance Across Indian States
image
Karisma Kapoor pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur
image
Venkatesh signs the Most Happening Project

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Ranked No.1 in Environment Performance Across Indian States
image
Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor
image
Rahul Gandhi turns 55: This could be a make or break year for wannabe PM

Related Articles

Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot