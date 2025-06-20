Friday Releases: Word of Mouth Crucial

Two big films Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera are releasing on a large scale across the globe. Both these films are high on expectations and some of the promising actors and technicians worked for these films. Both these films are also carrying positive buzz through the premiere shows and special screenings. Aamir Khan made sure that Sitaare Zameen Par will survive in the long run in theatres and he made sure that the film will not have early shows and too many shows.

He instructed the distributors to plan accordingly and increase the number of shows after the word of mouth takes up the positive seat. Aamir Khan also premiered the film for celebrities, family members and friends. All those who watched the film said that Aamir Khan is back. Sekhar Kammula has carved out Kubera for three years and Dhanush, Nagarjuna are the lead actors. The word of mouth from the US premieres is extremely positive and the film is expected to open on a decent note.

Both Sitaare Zameen Par and Kubera need a strong word of mouth with the morning shows in India to have a super strong weekend all over. After a long gap, the audience have two good choices, Sitaare Zameen Par and Kubera. We have to wait to see how these films will fare at the Indian box-office.