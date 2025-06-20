Powerful title for Suriya’s Next

After twenty years, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan are set to make their comeback in RJ Balaji’s forthcoming film officially named Karuppu. Formerly known as Suriya 45, the title along with the first look poster was revealed to coincide with the director’s birthday. The striking official poster shows Suriya in a dramatic setting, holding a weapon, hinting at a thrilling and action-packed storyline. In conjunction with this unveiling, the creators released a caption highlighting the significance of the title Karuppu. This eagerly awaited project boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including not only Suriya and Trisha in leading positions but also Shivada, Swasika, Yogi Babu, Indrans, and Natty Subramanium.

Dream Warrior Pictures shared the title and poster. They wrote, ““With pride and Excitement, we present the title of #Suriya45: ‘KARUPPU’. A name that embodies the soul of our story, shaped by heart, spirit, and purpose. #கருப்பு #KaruppuWishing a very Happy Birthday to our director @RJ_Balaji.”

Sai Abhaynkkar has come on board as the music composer, taking over from A.R. Rahman, who was initially involved in discussions about the film’s score. Karuppu represents a significant entry in Suriya’s upcoming lineup of films. Despite the recent lackluster performance of Retro and Kanguva at the box office, Suriya continues to be a formidable presence in Tamil cinema. Karuppu is anticipated as a promising comeback project, particularly given its narrative steeped in action, emotion, and compelling character development. Moreover, Suriya is shooting for one more film directed by Venky Atluri and the film is shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously.