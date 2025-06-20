8 Vasantalu Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is producing films in all the major Indian languages and they are working with the biggest stars of the country. They have backed a small film titled 8 Vasantalu, a feel good entertainer. Phanindra Narsetti is the director and Ananthika Sanilkumar, Ravi Theja Duggirala, Hanu Reddy, and Kanna Pasunoori played the lead roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music composer. 8 Vasantalu released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

8 Vasantalu is the story of Siddhi Ayodhya (Ananthika Sanilkumar) is a girl who is filled with patriotic thoughts and is a good writer. She is quite efficient in martial arts and she respects her guru so much. Varun (Hanu Reddy) falls in love with Siddhi and he is fond of music. When they are turning emotionally close, Varun’s thoughts change completely and he parts ways from her. The rest of 8 Vasantalu is all about the real reason for their gap and how Sanjay (Ravi) enters into her life and what happens next forms the story of 8 Vasantalu.

Analysis:

There are Abstract paintings and they cannot be understood in a single watch. They also look different for everyone. Any film has to be told in the right manner and if the audience are left puzzled, the film will not be accepted. The director of 8 Vasantalu wanted to narrate the film as a beautiful poem and the attempt was good. But there is no clarity in the lead characters and the story lacks emotional depth. The heroine’s character is well designed but the other characters are unfortunately very confusing. The audience will not connect to any of the roles and this is the major drawback of 8 Vasantalu.

Siddhi’s character is strongly written and her role will be remembered for all those who watch the film. But when it comes to love, she behaves like any other girl and this makes the film fall flat. The love story between Siddhi and Varun is completely outdated and predictable. The dialogues are decent and the locations are beautiful. The interval episode is decent and the first half ends on a passable note. The bonding between Siddhi and her guru was well presented. The episodes in the graveyard, action episode in Kasi and others are goo

The second half fails to impress the audience and it falls flat. The love story of Sanjay is pale and makes no impact on screen. The second half of the film is completely slow paced. The sub plots are incomplete and the film also lacks the emotional connect. The climax episodes are much more boring and the second half of 8 Vasantalu ends up on a disappointing note.

Performances:

We have seen cost failures in films but 8 Vasantalu is a casting failure. The director failed to pick up the right and suitable actors for the roles he has written. Ananthika Sanilkumar is perfect and she has done a fabulous job as Siddhi. Hanu Reddy is good with his looks. All the rest of the actors will not be remembered.

The biggest strength of any love story would be the songs. But the songs in 8 Vasantalu are disappointing. The songs are visually beautiful. The cinematography work is the major highlight of this small film. The locales of Ooty are well captured. The Kashmir episode in 8 Vasantalu is also beautifully shot. Phanindra is a good writer and his dialogues are poetic. But at times they are over dramatic.

Verdict: The audience are not much interested to watch slow paced films and 8 Vasantalu is a disappointment as it tests the patience of the audience.

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5