x
Home > Movie News

Zoo Names Tigress After Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara

Published on June 20, 2025 by nymisha

Zoo Names Tigress After Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara

Global Star Ram Charan has been hectic with the shoot of his ongoing film Peddi. The film directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru is being filmed in Hyderabad, where an intense train action episode is shot.

Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter Kiln Kaara celebrates her second birthday today. It’s a proud moment for the couple, as a tigress in Hyderabad’s Zoo is named after Klin Kaara. They shared the news on Klin Kaara’s birthday.

Known for his passion for animals, Charan owns horses, dogs, and frequently goes on wildlife safaris. The actor said this gesture holds deep emotional and symbolic value for the family.

Upasana shared a picture of herself with daughter Klin Kaara, and the cub, and wrote, “A year ago, she was just a tiny cub. Today, she’s a playful tigress named KlinKaara — after our daughter. Thank you @hydzoo for this beautiful gesture. 🐯🧡 We believe wildlife belongs in the wild, but support efforts that honour animals with dignity and care.”

