x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Mrs Ambani’s big donation for Balkampet Yellamma temple

Published on June 20, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kubreraa Movie Review Analysis
image
Mrs Ambani’s big donation for Balkampet Yellamma temple
image
Zoo Names Tigress After Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara
image
8 Vasantalu Movie Review
image
Powerful title for Suriya’s Next

Mrs Ambani’s big donation for Balkampet Yellamma temple

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani donated Rs one crore to the famed Balkampet Yellamma temple. The high-profile business woman and philanthropist donated the money directly to the temple account on Wednesday, winning Yellamma temple authorities and devotees hearts. Temple authorities informed to media about Mrs Ambani’s donation on Friday.

Nita Ambani is an ardent devotee of Balkampet Yellamma temple and makes it a point to the visit the temple, whenever she visits Hyderabad. She had visited the temple last year and recently her mother Purnima offered prayers to Balkampet Yellamma in last April.

It is said that Balkampet Yellamma temple authorities have explained the sacredness and significance of Balkampet Yellamma temple to Nita Ambani’s mother and urged her to support temple. Acknowledging temple authorities request, Nita Ambani has donated Rs one crore to the famed temple located in the heart of Hyderabad.

Balkampet Yellamma temple Incharge Executive Officer Mahendar Goud informed that the money donated by Nita Ambani will be put in a fixed deposit and the interest earned on it will be used towards Annadanam at the temple.

Ambanis are known for their religious beliefs and regularly make donations to Hindu temples. Both Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are considered devout. With the donation to Balkampet Yellamma temple, Ambanis have once again displayed their love towards Hindu temples.

Next Kubreraa Movie Review Analysis Previous Zoo Names Tigress After Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara
else

TRENDING

image
Zoo Names Tigress After Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara
image
Powerful title for Suriya’s Next
image
Friday Releases: Word of Mouth Crucial

Latest

image
Kubreraa Movie Review Analysis
image
Mrs Ambani’s big donation for Balkampet Yellamma temple
image
Zoo Names Tigress After Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara
image
8 Vasantalu Movie Review
image
Powerful title for Suriya’s Next

Most Read

image
Mrs Ambani’s big donation for Balkampet Yellamma temple
image
Andhra Pradesh Ranked No.1 in Environment Performance Across Indian States
image
Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor

Related Articles

Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event