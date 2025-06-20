Mrs Ambani’s big donation for Balkampet Yellamma temple

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani donated Rs one crore to the famed Balkampet Yellamma temple. The high-profile business woman and philanthropist donated the money directly to the temple account on Wednesday, winning Yellamma temple authorities and devotees hearts. Temple authorities informed to media about Mrs Ambani’s donation on Friday.

Nita Ambani is an ardent devotee of Balkampet Yellamma temple and makes it a point to the visit the temple, whenever she visits Hyderabad. She had visited the temple last year and recently her mother Purnima offered prayers to Balkampet Yellamma in last April.

It is said that Balkampet Yellamma temple authorities have explained the sacredness and significance of Balkampet Yellamma temple to Nita Ambani’s mother and urged her to support temple. Acknowledging temple authorities request, Nita Ambani has donated Rs one crore to the famed temple located in the heart of Hyderabad.

Balkampet Yellamma temple Incharge Executive Officer Mahendar Goud informed that the money donated by Nita Ambani will be put in a fixed deposit and the interest earned on it will be used towards Annadanam at the temple.

Ambanis are known for their religious beliefs and regularly make donations to Hindu temples. Both Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are considered devout. With the donation to Balkampet Yellamma temple, Ambanis have once again displayed their love towards Hindu temples.