Kudi Yedamaithe On Aha Wins Accolades

After creating curiosity with its teaser and trailer, Kudi Yedamaithe, a web series time loop drama backed by Telugu OTT platform Aha, has released last week.

The web series starring Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay in lead roles has won accolades from various quarters with people who have watched it praising the different concept which has been presented in an understable way. As a result, Kudi Yedamaithe has become the first major original success for Aha.

In the series, Amala Paul plays a police officer, who investigates a crime and things take unexpected turns. Kudi Yedamaithe is directed by Pawan Kumar who helmed ‘U-Turn’ in Telugu.

