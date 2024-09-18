Kumari Aunty shows big heart

Kumari Aunty, the famous roadside foodstall owner, showed big heart by donating to the flood victims. The uber famous food entrepreneur met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at his residence on Wednesday.

As several areas in undivided Nalgonda and Khammam districts got devastated due to recent heavy rains, Kumari Aunty donated Rs 50,000 towards the relief of the affected families. She met CM Revanth Reddy and handed over the donation cheque personally to CM. She was accompanied by her family members.

Appreciating Kumari Aunty’s gesture, CM Revanth Reddy felicitated her with a shawl. CM promised Kumari Aunty of any possible help even in the future.

Kumari Aunty, who runs a roadside food stall in Hitech City area in Cyberabad, rose to fame seven months ago, when traffic police ordered her to stop her stall and vacate the area, as it was causing traffic jams. CM Revanth Reddy had intervened then and ordered police not to vacate Kumari Aunty from the area. Now showing gratitude, Kumari Aunty had donated to CM Relief Fund.

The big hearted gesture of Kumari Aunty is winning accolades from the social media users.

