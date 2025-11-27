KVN Productions lining up Big Tollywood Films

K Venkata Narayana, a realtor based in AP has settled in Bengaluru and his construction firm Prestige Group is one among the leading construction companies of South. He floated KVN Productions and is currently producing Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic. KVN has paid big advances for some of the happening stars and directors and Telugu cinema. KVN Productions is venturing into Tollywood with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film directed by Bobby. The shoot starts very soon.

The production house has paid advances for Harish Shankar, Anil Ravipudi and other happening Tollywood directors. Top actors like Pawan Kalyan and NTR received advances from KVN Productions. There are a lot of speculations about their upcoming movies. For now, KVN is holding talks to produce some of the biggest Telugu films in the coming years. More details are expected to be announced soon.