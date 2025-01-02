x
Home > Movie News

KVN Productions Malayalam film with Chidambaram & Jithu Madhavan

Published on January 2, 2025 by swathy

KVN Productions Malayalam film with Chidambaram & Jithu Madhavan

Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions is currently busy with multiple big projects in different industries. The makers have KD (Kannada), the pan-India film Toxic with Yash, Thalapathy 69 (Tamil), and a thriller with Priyadarshan in Hindi.

Now, this prestigious production house is ready for the Malayalam debut in collaboration with Thespian Films, helmed by Mrs. Shailaja Desai Fenn. The ace producers to bring together two trailblazers of Malayalam cinema.

Director Chidambaram, celebrated for Manjummel Boys, will be helming the film while Jithu Madhavan, celebrated for Aavesham, wrote the story. The film promises to be a spectacle, boasting an ensemble of industry stalwarts.

Shyju Khalid is the Director of Photography, Sushin Shyam is the Music Director, and Vivek Harshan is the Editor. Commenting on the project, Director Chidambaram shared, “I’m thrilled to work with a team that shares my passion for storytelling. This collaboration is something i am looking forward too, can’t wait to bring this vision to life.”

Producer Mr. Venkat K Narayana, Founder of KVN Productions, said, “Our vision has always been to redefine cinema across languages, and this film marks our foray into Malayalam with the same grandeur and excellence that audiences expect from us. With such exceptional talent at the helm, we’re confident about it.”

