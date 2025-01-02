x
AP Cabinet Approves Major Projects: Amaravati Development and Healthcare Expansion

Published on January 2, 2025 by swathy

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, met today in Amaravati and approved several important projects.

Here are the key decisions:

Super Six Schemes:

The Cabinet approved the implementation of ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes. The ‘Talli ki Vandanam’ program will start before the next academic year, along with the mega DSC recruitment drive.

Development Projects:

The Cabinet approved Rs 2,733 crore worth of projects in Amaravati, including two new engineering colleges. They also gave permission to municipalities to handle building and layout approvals.

Healthcare Improvements:

The Tirupati ESI Hospital will double its capacity from 50 to 100 beds. In Guntur district’s Nadimpallam village, the Cabinet approved land for a new 100-bed ESIC hospital.

Industrial Growth:

A major BPCL refinery will be built in Ramayyapatnam, Nellore district, with an investment of Rs 96,862 crore across 6,000 acres. Five new companies will invest Rs 83,000 crore in clean energy projects.

Employment Generation:

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) approved investments worth Rs 1,82,162 crore, expected to create 263,411 jobs.

PM Visit Preparations:

The Cabinet discussed arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam on January 8, where he will launch several development projects.

