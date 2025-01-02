x
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
NavelOiling Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Fresh applications for Rythu Bharosa

Published on January 2, 2025 by swathy

Fresh applications for Rythu Bharosa

Farmers have to apply fresh to get direct benefit transfer of amount under Rythu Bharosa Scheme. ‘Cabinet Sub Committee on Rythu Bharosa’, held a meeting at Secretariat in Hyderabad on Thursday, to discuss and finalise the modalities for implementing the eagerly waited scheme.

Cabinet Sub-Committee met under the leadership of Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. As CM Revanth Reddy has already announced multiple times that Rythu Bharosa will be implemented from Sankranti festival onwards, the Ministers met to finalize the guidelines and start implementing the much publicised farmers welfare scheme.

However, the meeting ended with more clarity requiring on several important issues. Ministers are yet to decide on aspects like, whether a limit should be put on the acres for disbursing Rythu Bharosa amount, whether amount to be disbursed only to the farmers who have taken up crop cultivation or all basing on the ownership of land, whether Government employees and tax payers should be eliminated from the scheme and others.

As a result, the important meeting ended inconclusively. However there was clarity in one aspect. All the eligible farmers, who have been receiving Rythu Bandhu till now, have to apply fresh for Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Government may soon request farmers to apply for Rythu Bharosa scheme. As the Revanth Reddy Govt has decided to implement scheme from Sankranti festival, officials might start receiving applications from farmers immediately from next week onwards.

CM Revanth Reddy led Congress Government has promised to pay Rs 15,000 per acre every year for farmers under Rythu Bharosa Scheme, while past KCR Govt paid Rs 10,000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Next AP Cabinet Approves Major Projects: Amaravati Development and Healthcare Expansion Previous Game Changer Trailer: Socially dosed Commercial Package
