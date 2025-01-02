x
Home > Movie News

Game Changer Trailer: Socially dosed Commercial Package

Published on January 2, 2025 by swathy

Skeletons tumbling out of Malla Reddy's education empire
Shankar is the OG of Directors: SS Rajamouli
Game Changer Movie Trailer Launch Event
KVN Productions Malayalam film with Chidambaram & Jithu Madhavan
AP Cabinet Approves Major Projects: Amaravati Development and Healthcare Expansion

Game Changer Trailer: Socially dosed Commercial Package

Ram Charan is betting big with Game Changer and it was in the making for three years. Shankar is the director of this mega budget film and it is finally hitting the screens. SS Rajamouli released the theatrical trailer of Game Changer and it is a perfect socially dosed commercial package. Ram Charan shines in three different shades. He plays a dual role as a father and son. Every shot is a visual grandeur. Game Changer trailer hints of several blockbuster films of Shankar during the 90s. The trailer of Game Changer lives up to the expectations, right from the visuals to the songs and the powerful drama.

SJ Suryah locks horns with Ram Charan as the antagonist and he is presented in a powerful avatar. The real twist is kept under wraps. Ram Charan plays an honest IAS officer. The flashback episodes are expected to be emotional and action packed. Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil will be seen in other important roles while Kiara Advani is the leading lady. Thaman scored the music and the songs are out already. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and Game Changer will hit the screens on January 10th across the globe.

Shankar is the OG of Directors: SS Rajamouli
KVN Productions Malayalam film with Chidambaram & Jithu Madhavan
Game Changer Trailer: Socially dosed Commercial Package

Skeletons tumbling out of Malla Reddy's education empire
Shankar is the OG of Directors: SS Rajamouli
Game Changer Movie Trailer Launch Event
KVN Productions Malayalam film with Chidambaram & Jithu Madhavan
AP Cabinet Approves Major Projects: Amaravati Development and Healthcare Expansion

Skeletons tumbling out of Malla Reddy's education empire
AP Cabinet Approves Major Projects: Amaravati Development and Healthcare Expansion
Fresh applications for Rythu Bharosa

