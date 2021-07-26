Lahari acquires RRR audio for one of the biggest ever price

Lahari has acquire the audio rights of RRR for a massive Rs 25 crore. This is said to be one of the biggest ever music deal in India. The team is planning to release a special song from the movie to mark Friendship Day.

A period action drama set in pre-independence era, the film directed by S S Rajamouli. RRR is bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Musical score is by M M Keeravani.

NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles in RRR. Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody are also part of the cast.

