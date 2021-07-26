Are YSRCP MLAs, MPs in the cold storage?

The MLAs and the MPs of the ruling YSRCP are increasingly feeling that they have no well-defined role. They feel that they are being bypassed in YS Jagan’s scheme of things. Many are unhappy that they have no role to play in governance despite being in the ruling party. They see no scope of getting established politically.

As per YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plans, all the benefits, doles, sops and the welfare schemes are being implemented with the help of the village secretaries. The village secretaries are becoming the most important interface and the people are interacting with them to secure their benefits. What more? The government has set up an interface called Spandana to address the problems of the people. As a result of this, the people are now directly linked to the officials.

In this whole setup, the political leaders, especially the elected people’s representatives are completely bypassed. They literally have no role to perform. Many of the elected public representatives stood by the party during the tough times and have financially supported the party. But, they are now finding themselves completely sidelined.

Every scheme is controlled, monitored and implemented by the Chief Minister himself. He is pressing the button and the people are finding the amounts deposited in their accounts. The MPs and MLAs have no roles whatsoever. Everything is passing through the officials. As a result, the MPs and MLAs are not being seen in the meetings and inaugurations.