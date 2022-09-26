Lakshmi Parvathi discounts criticism, backs Jagan

NTR’s widow, Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, on Monday discounted the criticism of her by the TDP and its friendly-media. She alleged that Chandrababu Naidu led the coup against NTR in August 1995 and it was backed by Eenadu chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and Andhra Jyothi MD, Vemuri Radha Krishna.

She took a strong exception to Radha Krishna writing a new story about the 1995 coup in his Sunday column in Andhra Jyothi, in which he blamed Lakshmi Parvathi for the coup. He said that the coup was required to save the party from Lakshmi Parvathi, who had, by then, become extra-constitutional.

Lakshmi Parvathi said that she had never interfered with the party or the government affairs. She said that the party leaders and the family members have ignored NTR, who was suffering from a paralysis stroke. She further claimed that she had entered NTR’s life when he lost power and was sick, living alone.

After she entered his life, NTR had won the 1994 elections, secured power and recovered from the paralysis, Lakshmi Parvathi said. “NTR lost the 1989 elections when the family members were around him, particularly when Chandrababu Naidu was with him,” she said.

Lakshmi Parvathi also presented the newspaper clips and the audio clips containing interviews and reports of the media about NTR after the Viceroy Coup against him. She also said that NTR had explained in detail about the coup and termed it as power-hungry Chandrababu Naidu’s conspiracy. It was then supported by Ramoji Rao and Radha Krishna, she said.

She also questioned Chandrababu Naidu for not naming anything after NTR, when the farmer was in power for two terms after NTR’s death. She wanted to know what Chandrababu Naidu had done for NTR, except seeking votes in the name of the late leader.

Lakshmi Parvathi said that the actual dishonour was committed by Chandrababu Naidu, Ramoji Rao and Radha Krishna, which was supported by some others. “They made NTR cry. They made NTR die. They are responsible for his death,” Lakshmi Parvathi said.