Last minute tensions for Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran

Chiyaan Vikram has been struggling to deliver a solid success. His next film Veera Dheera Sooran is releasing tomorrow and is struggling to generate buzz. L2: Empuraan is heading for a record release and openings for the film are humongous. Veera Dheera Sooran is expected to open on a slow note and the word of mouth would be crucial one for the film. Top Bollywood firm B4U has invested in the film and a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court.

The court has issued an interim order and the release of the film came to a halt till 10.30 AM tomorrow. The early morning shows and the morning shows of Veera Dheera Sooran will be impacted. SU Arun Kumar is the director of this mass entertainer and the trailer predicted that this is a perfect comeback for Vikram. Veera Dheera Sooran features Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan and Siddique in the lead roles. HR Pictures are the producers.