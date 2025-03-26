x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Salman Khan to work with one more South Director?

Published on March 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Salman Khan to work with one more South Director?
image
Last minute tensions for Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran
image
Premalu Beauty In Pradeep, Mythri Makers’ PV04
image
Chiru’s Real Name In Anil Ravipudi’s Film
image
Ram Charan’s RC16 Pre-Look: Gritty & Fierce

Buzz: Salman Khan to work with one more South Director?

Struggling for success, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been in talks with South directors. He is done with the shoot of Sikandar and the film is directed by Tamil director AR Murugadoss. Sikandar is slated for Sunday release on Eid. As per the ongoing speculations, Salman Khan is all set to work with Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy very soon. Amaran is a massive hit that featured Sivakarthikeyan and the film released last year.

Salman Khan and Rajkumar Periasamy had few meetings in the recent weeks and the talks are going on. Salman Khan’s home banner Salman Khan Films has initiated talks with the South director. Rajkumar is said to have narrated the plot and Salman asked him to narrate the complete script. Things will be announced very soon. Salman Khan has Kick 2 lined up and one more film along with Sanjay Dutt.

Previous Last minute tensions for Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Salman Khan to work with one more South Director?
image
Last minute tensions for Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran
image
Premalu Beauty In Pradeep, Mythri Makers’ PV04

Latest

image
Buzz: Salman Khan to work with one more South Director?
image
Last minute tensions for Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran
image
Premalu Beauty In Pradeep, Mythri Makers’ PV04
image
Chiru’s Real Name In Anil Ravipudi’s Film
image
Ram Charan’s RC16 Pre-Look: Gritty & Fierce

Most Read

image
Uncertified products found in Amazon Warehouse in Hyderabad
image
Telangana forms SIT to crack down on betting apps
image
War of words between KTR and Bhatti on ’30 percent commission’ allegation

Related Articles

NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress