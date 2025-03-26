Buzz: Salman Khan to work with one more South Director?

Struggling for success, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been in talks with South directors. He is done with the shoot of Sikandar and the film is directed by Tamil director AR Murugadoss. Sikandar is slated for Sunday release on Eid. As per the ongoing speculations, Salman Khan is all set to work with Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy very soon. Amaran is a massive hit that featured Sivakarthikeyan and the film released last year.

Salman Khan and Rajkumar Periasamy had few meetings in the recent weeks and the talks are going on. Salman Khan’s home banner Salman Khan Films has initiated talks with the South director. Rajkumar is said to have narrated the plot and Salman asked him to narrate the complete script. Things will be announced very soon. Salman Khan has Kick 2 lined up and one more film along with Sanjay Dutt.